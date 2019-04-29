Speeds reach 115 mph during interstate chase, fleeing driver crashes into squad car, tree, vehicles

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Authorities say speeds during an interstate chase in Sheboygan County reached 115 miles an hour before the fleeing driver crashed into a squad car, a tree and two parked vehicles.

Sheriff's officials say a deputy tried to stop the man on Interstate 43 Saturday night because he was driving erratically. The 25-year-old man sped away and led authorities on a chase.

Deputies used pepper spray to arrest the driver after he crashed. The Sheboygan Press reports officials are recommending charges of drunken driving, resisting arrest, hit-and-run, fleeing an officer and marijuana possession.

