Speeds reach 115 mph during interstate chase, fleeing driver crashes into squad car, tree, vehicles
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Authorities say speeds during an interstate chase in Sheboygan County reached 115 miles an hour before the fleeing driver crashed into a squad car, a tree and two parked vehicles.
Sheriff's officials say a deputy tried to stop the man on Interstate 43 Saturday night because he was driving erratically. The 25-year-old man sped away and led authorities on a chase.
Deputies used pepper spray to arrest the driver after he crashed. The Sheboygan Press reports officials are recommending charges of drunken driving, resisting arrest, hit-and-run, fleeing an officer and marijuana possession.
