News

Speeds reach 115 mph during interstate chase, fleeing driver crashes into squad car, tree, vehicles

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 06:36 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 06:36 AM CDT

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Authorities say speeds during an interstate chase in Sheboygan County reached 115 miles an hour before the fleeing driver crashed into a squad car, a tree and two parked vehicles.

Sheriff's officials say a deputy tried to stop the man on Interstate 43 Saturday night because he was driving erratically. The 25-year-old man sped away and led authorities on a chase.

Deputies used pepper spray to arrest the driver after he crashed. The Sheboygan Press reports officials are recommending charges of drunken driving, resisting arrest, hit-and-run, fleeing an officer and marijuana possession.

