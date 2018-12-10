Speed, alcohol factors in crash that killed Madison man, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Wis. - Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash that killed a Madison man in Dodge County early Sunday, according to a news release.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at 6:53 a.m. to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 16/60 near Oxbow Road.

Deputies, along with Columbus police, fire and EMS responders found a 38-year-old man from Madison who needed to be extricated from the wreck, officials said. He was taken to UW Hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation shows a 2014 Lexus was headed east on Highway 16/60 and left the road on a curve, struck a culvert and began to roll. Police said the initial investigation shows that speed and alcohol may have been factors in this crash. The crash is still under investigation

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 7:35 p.m. Sunday that the driver had died at UW Hospital from injuries suffered in the crash. Officials withheld the name of the man Monday.

