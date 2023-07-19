A special election in Wisconsin Tuesday night shows the latest trends in the suburbs of major Wisconsin cities.

MADISON, Wis. — Republican Paul Melotik won Tuesday's special election to fill a vacancy in suburban Milwaukee's 24th Assembly District, but the all-but-expected result underscores changes in Wisconsin's political landscape. 

Melotik handily won the race to replace Rep. Dan Knodl -- who was recently elected to the state Senate -- with 53.6% of the vote, according to unofficial election night results. That result, though, is actually less than what many Republicans would have expected to yield out of that district. 