MADISON, Wis. — Republican Paul Melotik won Tuesday's special election to fill a vacancy in suburban Milwaukee's 24th Assembly District, but the all-but-expected result underscores changes in Wisconsin's political landscape.
Melotik handily won the race to replace Rep. Dan Knodl -- who was recently elected to the state Senate -- with 53.6% of the vote, according to unofficial election night results. That result, though, is actually less than what many Republicans would have expected to yield out of that district.
"Ten years ago, this used to be a 60-65% or more for Republicans. That to me speaks to how the area has moved," said J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball.
This is a trend seen even for higher-turnout elections than Tuesday's, which came in the middle of the summer in a non election-year, he added.
"The two recent races for governor in 2018 — you had Governor Evers taking about 37% in Assembly District 24. Last year that was up to 42 or 43%," Coleman said. "Still off [from a win], but the trend line at least is good for the Democrats."
Part of the equation is the makeup of the suburbs, which tend to include higher-educated voters. That used to contribute to Republicans' base but that's now shifting, according to Coleman.
"[Former President Donald] Trump really sort of sped these things up where the Democrats have really traded some of these working class voters in states like Iowa and Ohio for those who are more wealthy or college educated, those in places like Georgia or Arizona," he said.
Education also tends to be a predictor of how often people vote, with higher education equating to higher voting participation.
"Back in 2010 and 2014, which was when Scott Walker was elected in Wisconsin, the Democrats would always chalk their losses up to low turnout," Coleman said. "It was a lot of those college-educated white voters in the suburbs who would turn out — well, that was a Republican group, now it's a Democratic bloc."
What Republicans need to do to reverse the trend, Coleman said, amounts to the best of both worlds. Assuming Trump remains in first place as the Republican nominee for president next year, Wisconsin's GOP can look to nominate someone locally who appeals to the suburbs but who can also see a boost from Trump around the rest of the state.
