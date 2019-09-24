Special election date set for Rep. Sean Duffy's replacement
The special election in Wisconsin to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy will be held Jan. 27.
Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced that will be the general election date, with a primary on Dec. 30. The 7th Congressional District covers mostly rural central, northern and northwest Wisconsin.
Duffy was resigning effective Monday, citing concerns with the pending birth of his ninth child who has been diagnosed with a heart defect.
Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany has already announced his candidacy, but many other Republicans and Democrats are considering it. Whoever wins would have to run again for a full term in November 2020.
Evers opted to hold the election at a time separate from next year's April presidential primary election. Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is also up for re-election that day.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Madison School Board, state representative and retired Air Force colonel weigh in on F-35 debate
Next Story
How high school coaches are dealing with drop in registration
Local And Regional News
- How high school coaches are dealing with drop in registration
- UW Transportation proposes changes to campus bus routes 80, 81, 82, 84
- Sauk County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in rural Sauk County
- Special election date set for Rep. Sean Duffy's replacement
- Blanchardville community argues whether border wall parade float was racist or a joke
- Woman followed, tackled by man while walking downtown