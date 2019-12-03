Sparta school district cancels class Tuesday for safety concerns

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SPARTA, Wis. - A western Wisconsin school district is canceling class Tuesday due to a potential security threat.

The Sparta School District posted on Facebook Monday night that it will be canceling classes Tuesday district-wide after getting information about a missing gun that may be in the possession of a Sparta student.

The district says that information is unconfirmed and the student in question was not at school on Monday, but they don't currently know the whereabouts of the student and decided to cancel class on Tuesday as a precaution.

Athletic practices and other activities are also canceled Tuesday. The district says students and staff should stay home and not report to school buildings.

In the Facebook post, the district says it is are working with authorities to determine the accuracy of the allegations and the nature of the safety concern.

