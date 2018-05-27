Sparta police seek help in locating suspect in graduation ceremony threats

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SPARTA, Wis. - Police have identified the man responsible for making violent threats that led to the cancellation of Sparta High School’s graduation ceremony Friday, according to a post from the Sparta Police Department.

In a Facebook post, officials said Bejamin Sidie of Iowa is wanted by the Sparta Police Department for questioning in connection with the threats made against the graduation ceremony.

Police said Sidie’s last known address was in Osceola, Iowa, and he reportedly works near Des Moines. He was described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 290 pounds.

Sidie should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Sparta police said officials were made aware of threats from an individual in another state, including threats to kills estranged family members at the Sparta High School graduation ceremony and initiating a suicide-by-cop situation. A majority of the threats were made via text message.

While Sidie was believed to have been in a different state at the time of the threats, officials said he was within driving distance and would have been able to make it to the ceremony.

The SHS Graduation Ceremony has been cancelled due to a safety threat. We are working with @spartaareasd on this issue. The ceremony will be rescheduled when the threat is resolved. — Sparta Police (@SpartaWIPD) May 25, 2018

Sparta officials and the superintendent made the decision to cancel the ceremony Friday.

Police ask that anyone with information should contact their local police department via 911 immediately or the Sparta Police Department at 608-269-6333 or 608-269-8712.

Sidie should not be approached or confronted.