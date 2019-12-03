Sparta hires first female police chief

SPARTA, Wis. - For the first time, a woman will serve as the police chief of the Sparta Police Department.

The city's Police and Fire Commission approved Deputy Chief Emilee Nottestand to fill the position.

The recommendation now moves to the Finance Committee and City Council for confirmation, according to current Chief Dave Kuderer, who is set to retire in early January.

Nottestad has been with the department since 2015. She joined as a lieutenant before being promoted to deputy chief.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.