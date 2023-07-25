Firefighter battle flames, summer heat

MADISON, Wis. --  Much of the United States is facing a heat wave that is set to bring temperatures into the 90s in southern Wisconsin. Even though everyone has to deal with the high temperatures, firefighters are dealing with the hot summer conditions in addition to carrying their more than 70 pounds of gear when responding to emergency calls. 

It is no secret that battling fires is a tough task. From wildfires to house fires, the men and women who serve our communities require bulky, protective gear to keep them safe from falling debris, smoke and of course fire.