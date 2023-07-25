MADISON, Wis. -- Much of the United States is facing a heat wave that is set to bring temperatures into the 90s in southern Wisconsin. Even though everyone has to deal with the high temperatures, firefighters are dealing with the hot summer conditions in addition to carrying their more than 70 pounds of gear when responding to emergency calls.
It is no secret that battling fires is a tough task. From wildfires to house fires, the men and women who serve our communities require bulky, protective gear to keep them safe from falling debris, smoke and of course fire.
It is no small ask for them to carry it all day in and day out.
"Once all that gear is on, typically you're around the 70-pound mark," Scott Bavery, the Madison Fire Department's assistant chief of operations, said. "We're lucky to have the four seasons here in Madison, Wisconsin, but the weather really takes a toll on the firefighters."
In Janesville, deputy fire chief John McManus is working to train four new recruits. He says the course, which typically takes place during spring and fall, is being adapted to keep the future staff safe.
"We're modifying the repetitions of what they're doing, making sure they get extra breaks, we have a cooling tent on site and we're going through a lot of water," McManus said.
He says managing the heat, as it turns out, is just a necessary part of the job.
"A fire is going to raise their core body temperature no matter what the temperature is. and we have to manage that safely," McManus said.