PORTAGE, Wis. -- The southbound lanes of I-39 are back open outside Portage after a truck overturned.
Wisconsin State Patrol officials said a Chevrolet Silverado hauling a trailer turned over near mile marker 89 at around 10:10 a.m. Saturday morning.
No injuries were reported. The crash caused traffic backups all the way to the junction between I-39 and State Highway 16.
All lanes reopened just after 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.
