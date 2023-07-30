Madison
Digital Producer
POYNETTE, Wis. -- A crash along I-39/90 caused major traffic delays north of Poynette Sunday afternoon. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the crash was cleared and traffic was moving again.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes were blocked due to a crash in the left lane near County Highway CS. The Wisconsin State Patrol was handling the incident.
The crash was first reported just after 3 p.m. and traffic was backed up all the way to the area of I-90 south of Portage.
