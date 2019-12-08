Rock County Sheriff's Department investigating report of shots fired on Highway 11 near Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. - All southbound lanes on Highway 11 near Janesville are closed Saturday night due to a report of shots fired.
Rock County Dispatch said a call came in at 8:27 p.m. for a report of shots fired at 2916 S. Highway 11.
According to a news release from the Department of Transportation, all lanes are expected to be closed at mile market 11.2 for about two hours.
The incident is being handled by the Rock County Sheriff's Department.
