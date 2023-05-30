Madison
First Warn Traffic Frame
Digital Producer
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. -- All southbound lanes of State Highway 26 are back open at River Drive in Johnson Creek after a crash.
The crash was reported just before 9:40 a.m. Jefferson County dispatchers said no injuries were reported at the scene.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is handling the crash.
For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
