Southbound lanes of I-39 at Woodman Road closed due to multiple-vehicle crash, officials say

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A multiple-car crash has stopped all traffic on the southbound lanes of I-39/90 at Woodman road, according to Rock County Communications.

The incident happened at 12:58 p.m. It is currently unclear how many people were injured in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is suggesting drivers take an alternate route to avoid the lane closures. Officials recommend taking exit 175, traveling east on Wisconsin Highway 11 to U.S. Highway 14, continuing east to Wisconsin Highway 140, going south to I-43 and taking I-43 west back to I-39/90.

The left northbound lane is also closed, according to a news release.

According to the release, the lane blockage is expected to last for two hours.

