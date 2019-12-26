Highway 51 reopened after three-vehicle crash, officials say
DUNN, Wis. - All lanes of Highway 51 are reopened following a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.
The southbound lanes and the left northbound lane of Highway 51 at Schneider Drive were closed because of a three-vehicle crash that happened just after noon Thursday, according to Dane County dispatch.
One minor injury was reported in the crash.
The Dane County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash.
