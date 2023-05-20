MADISON, Wis. - Specialty grocery store Yue-Wah Oriental Foods is closing it's doors in August after 40 years of serving Madison's South Side.
It's owner, Kien Ma, opened the store four decades ago after graduating from UW Madison.
"This business was for sale, and I thought, 'I can do better than the previous owner,' but I learned the hard way it's not that simple," Ma said.
The store started small at only 1,000 square feet. Since then, they've expanded five times to get to the nearly 7,000 square feet it takes up today.
The store has also grown in variety, now carrying food imported from across the world from Africa to South America.
"Originally we started with Chinese and Thai," Ma said. "It's a request from the customers from different countries. They told us what they need, so we have to go look around in Chicago, find a distributor."
Ma says it's a good feeling to help people get a little taste of home.
"This is all the original brands from their country so they're familiar with the brands," Ma said. "It feels good because I remember when I first came to Madison, I couldn't find any oriental food."
The variety is one of the things that has kept customers like Srinivas Mavuri coming back.
"When we come here, we are always happy," said Mavuri. "Pick something new, try it out, come back again."
Mavuri has been coming to Yue-Wah for more than 20 years.
"It's like a family, you know. That's the thing," Mavuri said. "He definitely cares about all the customers, for sure."
Mavuri says he's devastated to see the store go.
"I mean not just me, I know a lot of friends that go here, I mean we will be missing this particular Yue-Wah for sure," said Mavuri.
And that feeling is mutual.
"I just want to let all my customers know that I appreciate their support during all these years and I'm gonna miss talking to them," Ma said.
Ma says after 40 years of hard work, he's ready to retire.
"I will be here at 9 o'clock in the morning, I leave around 8 o'clock, and then I go home, have dinner and then do all the bookkeeping and go to bed," Ma said. "Then the next day, it's the same thing. It's too much for me alone."
Ma says he hasn't found a buyer for the store and isn't sure what will replace the store when it closes in August. As for what's next for him, Ma says that's still to be decided.
"I guess first take a long break and then decide what to do," Ma said.
Reporter
Braden Ross is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. She can be contacted at bross@wisctv.com.
