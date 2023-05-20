Grocery store shopper

MADISON, Wis. - Specialty grocery store Yue-Wah Oriental Foods is closing it's doors in August after 40 years of serving Madison's South Side.

It's owner, Kien Ma, opened the store four decades ago after graduating from UW Madison.

