South Dakota company acquires pharmacy assets from some Shopko stores

MADISON, Wis. - A South Dakota company has purchased the pharmacy assets from Skopko stores in several South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa communities, according to a release.

Lewis Drug announced it purchased the prescription files and records from Skopko stores in Madison, Mitchell and Sisseton, South Dakota; Luverne and St. James, Minnesota; and Ida Grove, Iowa.

Lewis Drug currently operates in four of the communities and is in the process of opening in new locations in Sisseton and St. James, according to the release.

“These transactions demonstrate our continued commitment to serving our patients in the Tri-State area. As we celebrate our seventy-sixth year in business, I'm proud to say that Pharmacy is still our cornerstone” Mark Griffin, president and CEO, said in the release.

