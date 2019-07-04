'Sometimes it's as small as a duck and her babies': Small visitors lift spirits at UW Hospital

MADISON, Wis. - Recovering in the hospital isn’t easy, but a little visitor at UW Hospital is making a big difference.

In early June, patients and staff started noticing a newcomer in the hospital's Hilary Grace Healing Garden. It's right outside a unit where patients often have a difficult road to recovery.

“It’s a beautiful garden. It’s a healing garden, and you know, a lot of people find comfort here,” nurse Brittney Martin said. “She must have flown by and thought it looked like a nice place to be.”

The duck, originally named Kevin as a reference to the movie "Up," wound up sticking around.

“We kind of started thinking, maybe there was something more going on than her hanging out,” Martin said.

It turns out the duck, renamed Gracie after the garden she loves, had laid eggs, so Martin knew she had to hatch a plan.

“I called engineering, and Mike answered,” Martin said. “I said, ‘This is Brittney. I’ve got a duck problem.’ He says, ‘Come again? A duck problem?’”

Staff is working with the Department of Natural Resources to make sure all their ducks are in a row and Gracie and her babies are safe and well-taken care of. They say two hatched this week, and they’re lifting the spirits of both patients and workers.

"We try to find the positive in the little things and in the little moments. When you see such sick people, just those simple things bring back why you do this,” Martin said. “To bring people back out enjoying what the world has to offer, and sometimes it's as small as a duck and her babies, but it turns into a big thing."

