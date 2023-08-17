Everyone considers their birthday their "big day," but for Tom Sitter it doesn't get much bigger than his 100th. And he's not just any centenarian -- he served in World War II.

MADISON, Wis. -- Everyone considers their birthday their "big day," but for Tom Sitter it doesn't get much bigger than his 100th. And he's not just any centenarian -- he served in World War II. 

"Sometimes I kind find it hard to believe that I'm that old," Sitter said.