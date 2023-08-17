Madison
Reporter
Everyone considers their birthday their "big day," but for Tom Sitter it doesn't get much bigger than his 100th. And he's not just any centenarian -- he served in World War II.
"Sometimes I kind find it hard to believe that I'm that old," Sitter said.
But when asked what kept him looking so healthy, he was pretty clear: "For me, it was bicycle-riding, donating blood and taking vitamins."
At 100, he's not just physically sharp -- Sitter can launch into a wealth of stories.
"Here's one of the pictures I took while we were traveling on the road in Germany, German prisoners trying to surrender at the time," he said.
He served in World War II as a motorcyclist, combat medic, and a bugler.
"Everybody loved the bugler, and that picture proves it," he said holding up a photo of him blowing the bugle, with others acting like they're ready to pounce on him. "They're all trying to kill me!"
Throughout a century of war and life, Sitter's never lost his sense of humor.
"My discharge has a little note on the bottom, (it) says, 'This man cannot be trusted near any woman under the age of 60,'" he said to the laughter of his kids and grandkids.
It makes sense why he's so eager to share these memories. When asked if he has kept in touch with anyone he served with, he quickly but longingly answered: "No. You know why? They're all dead."
"I have no friends my age," Sitter said. "I'm the oldest one of my family, all my brothers and my sister have since passed on."
"So, it's kind of sad."
A long life brings with it loneliness and of course some heartache.
At one point, Sitter stumbled upon a picture of another young soldier, and his voice instantly broke.
"Roy Sanders. He was... my best friend," he said. "He was killed, he was with the 36th Infantry."
But he didn't dwell on that, moving on to the next picture in the box -- his old headshot. "That's when I had hair. I shouldn't have wore a cap."
There's no time for sadness when all these people came to celebrate his birthday Wednesday.
Sitter was asked whether his family must've been a big part of living so long. His trademark humor came right back.
"Yeah, I couldn't avoid them. Everywhere I went, there were kids clinging to me!" he said jokingly.
Sitter is always laughing and still in disbelief at his long life and legacy.
"Something's been working for me," he said. "I wish I could bottle it and sell it."
