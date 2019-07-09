Some Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps alumni withdraw support, most support decision to allow women

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps director said a majority of people support the decision to open the traditionally all-male performing arts group to women, but some alumni have voiced their opposition.

"Some alumni are choosing to withdraw their support from the organization because of their feeling on this decision. While it is hard to see that happen, we are encouraged by the outpouring of support by the rest of the drum corps community," said program director Dann Peterson.

The traveling 154-member group has only allowed males since its founding as a Boy Scout Troop in 1938.

Peterson said two years ago a survey was sent to students, staff, parents, alumni, music educators, and other in the Drum Corps International community to poll their opinions on allowing women.

"On the whole, the majority of folks across all subject groups were supportive of a change to an inclusive policy," said Peterson. "Our alumni base was more emotionally attached to that question. A lot of us really relate our own personal experiences to the corps."

Peterson, who has been involved with the Madison Scouts for more than 30 years, said that he was also initially against the idea because it was so meaningful for him to have an all-male experience, but after looking at the question from all angles, it was "easy to get on the side of inclusion."

He hopes others will see that this will make the organization stronger.

"The decision ultimately was about what's the right thing to do and what's going to make the corps' performing arts better able to serve it's mission," said Peterson.

Alum Brian Johnson said this change is a long time coming.

He said being all-male is "one of those traditions that kept on long past its prime."

"Learning how to deal with people, learning leadership lessons, learning musical skills that I got to experience both as a member and as a teacher of the corps, it's really hard to justify excluding half the population from that set of opportunities," said Johnson.

He said being part of the scouts was a life changing experience that changed how he saw the world and the importance of inclusiveness.

"We have eliminated one of these very frustrating institutional challenges that females are trying to overcome. And there are many, many more. This is far from the first or the last, but it's exciting for me to see one of those barriers come down," said Johnson.

Peterson said of the 22 World Class Drum Corps in the Drum Corps International league, the Cavaliers from Rosemont, Illinois are now the only group that only allows males.

Women can start registering for the 2020 season by clicking here.

