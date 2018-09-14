News

Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 08:23 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 08:24 AM CDT

XENIA, Ohio - The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds of pork sausage links because it might contain pieces of plastic.

The items have establishment number "EST 6785" and were sold in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The Food and Safety Inspection Service says there are no confirmed reports of any injuries.

The 12-ounce trays are labeled Bob Evans Maple Pork Sausage Links, Brown Sugar and Honey, Fresh from Meijer Maple Flavored Sausage Links or Giant Eagle Maple Pork Breakfast Sausage Links Caramel Color Added. All have a lot code of 8213.

The sausage should be thrown out or returned to place of purchase.

