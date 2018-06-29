Some beaches reopen in time for weekend after blue-green algae bloom
MADISON, Wis. - A few of Madison's beaches are back open after one of the largest blue-green algae blooms in years.
On Friday the following beaches were reopened:
- BB Clarke
- Frost Woods
- Lake Mendota County Park
- Olin
- Schluter
- Stewart County Park
- Vilas
- James Madison
- Spring Harbor
- Warner
On Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane County closed 19 beaches in the city due to potentially harmful bacteria and blue-green algae. Water tests from 16 of the beaches showed levels of E. coli bacteria or cyanobacteria-- blue green algae -- were considered too high. The bloom is affecting beaches on several lakes, including Mendota, Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa.
As of Friday afternoon the following beaches remained closed:
- Bernies
- Brittingham
- Esther
- Goodland County Park
- Hudson Park Lake access point
- Marshall
- Memorial Union Pier
- Olbrich
- Tenney
According to Clean Lakes Alliance, low winds, high temperatures, direct sunlight and recent heavy rain have caused the bloom.
Public Health Madison & Dane County tests the water regularly during the summer and updates its beach conditions website when conditions change. Conditions can change quickly, and test results may not always reflect real-time water quality, officials said.
Local And Regional News
- High heat and your pet: Keeping your four-legged friends safe
- City officials give updated look at design concepts for Madison Public Market
- To battle the heat, Madison residents look to water
- Edgerton business owner sentenced after failing to pay taxes
- Man sentenced in connection with fentanyl-laced heroin overdose case
- Health symposium teaches first responders how to handle farm accidents