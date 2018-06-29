Some beaches reopen in time for weekend after blue-green algae bloom

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A few of Madison's beaches are back open after one of the largest blue-green algae blooms in years.

On Friday the following beaches were reopened:

BB Clarke

Frost Woods

Lake Mendota County Park

Olin

Schluter

Stewart County Park

Vilas

James Madison

Spring Harbor

Warner

On Thursday, Public Health Madison & Dane County closed 19 beaches in the city due to potentially harmful bacteria and blue-green algae. Water tests from 16 of the beaches showed levels of E. coli bacteria or cyanobacteria-- blue green algae -- were considered too high. The bloom is affecting beaches on several lakes, including Mendota, Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa.

As of Friday afternoon the following beaches remained closed:

Bernies

Brittingham

Esther

Goodland County Park

Hudson Park Lake access point

Marshall

Memorial Union Pier

Olbrich

Tenney

According to Clean Lakes Alliance, low winds, high temperatures, direct sunlight and recent heavy rain have caused the bloom.

Public Health Madison & Dane County tests the water regularly during the summer and updates its beach conditions website when conditions change. Conditions can change quickly, and test results may not always reflect real-time water quality, officials said.