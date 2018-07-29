Solar group buys increase in Wisconsin

SHELL LAKE, Wis. - A nonprofit organization in northern Wisconsin is making progress in its plans to expand renewable energy in the region.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that at least 75 people have signed contracts with Cheq Bay Renewables to install solar panels on homes and businesses. The nonprofit's group buying program allows for the simultaneous installation of solar panels, which saves money.

Program manager Amber Vadnais says the organization has partnered with solar equipment installer Next Energy Solution Inc. The installations will be done within a 60-mile radius of the Chequamegon Bay area, including Ashland, Washburn and Bayfield.

The organization estimates that an average Wisconsin home needs 6 kilowatts of solar power annually.

Next Energy Solution owner Danielle Kelly says the partnership let her business focus on installations rather than sales.