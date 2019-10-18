Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Soiree for historical landmark brings awareness to Madison's cultural history Soiree for historical landmark brings awareness to Madison's cultural history

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation hosted a fundraiser to bring awareness to the cultural history of the Old Governor’s Mansion, which is now known as the Governor’s Mansion Inn & Café.

The Old Governor's Mansion Soiree was an invitation for the community to walk to halls of the 1885 historical landmark, where 17 governors once lived. Through two private tours, guests learned about the Italianate-style sandstone house and its multiple renovations as they walked through servants' quarters and chandelier-lit dining halls.

"What's interesting about this building is that we were able to incorporate a lot of the modern technology in an old building, while respecting the historic spaces," said Bob Kleeba, the mansion's custodian.

Kleeba is an owner of the mansion, but he prefers to call himself the mansion's custodian because he helps preserve and take care of it. He said that what the mansion is now is very close to what it was when it was built in the 1850s.

Any funds raised by the soiree will go to support the trust so that it can continue to preserve Madison's history.

