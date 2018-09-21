News

Soglin to host press conference about ICE activity in Madison

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 03:25 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 03:25 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Mayor Paul Soglin will be having a press conference Friday to discuss U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the city. 

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on Channel 3000. 

In a release sent around 3:15 p.m., Soglin's office said ICE has been active in Madison Friday. 

This is a developing story, stick with News 3 and Channel 3000 for the latest. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration