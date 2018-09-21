Soglin to host press conference about ICE activity in Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Madison Mayor Paul Soglin will be having a press conference Friday to discuss U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the city.
The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on Channel 3000.
In a release sent around 3:15 p.m., Soglin's office said ICE has been active in Madison Friday.
