Soglin to host press conference about ICE activity in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Mayor Paul Soglin will be having a press conference Friday to discuss U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the city.

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on Channel 3000.

In a release sent around 3:15 p.m., Soglin's office said ICE has been active in Madison Friday.

This is a developing story, stick with News 3 and Channel 3000 for the latest.