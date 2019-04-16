Soglin says he will attend swearing in of new mayor

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Mayor Paul Soglin tells News 3 Now that he will attend Tuesday’s swearing-in of successor Satya Rhodes-Conway despite media reports that he would not.

Rhodes-Conway beat Soglin with 62 percent of the vote on April 2. She will officially become mayor Tuesday. Soglin’s last full day in office was Monday.

“I will be there for inauguration,” Soglin said.

Soglin said he hadn’t commented on whether he would attend earlier; he told News 3 Now he doesn’t plan on staying for the full event.

“All I did was indicate that I would not be in attendance in a formal sense for the two-hour drudge of people saying goodbye,” he said.

Nine new council members will also be sworn in.

