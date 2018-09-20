Software company releases statement after shooting at Middleton office
MIDDLETON, Wis. - A software company where a shooting took place in Middleton released a statement Wednesday night.
Officials with WTS Paradigm said they were "shocked and heartbroken" by the incident that happened in the company's Middleton office.
"The entire WTS Paradigm team is shocked and heartbroken by the incident that occurred today at our Middleton office," the statement said. "Our deepest thoughts are with all of our staff and their loved ones."
The statement said they are working with Dane County and Employee Assistance Programs to provide employees with grief counseling.
