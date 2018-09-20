Software company releases statement after shooting at Middleton office

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A software company where a shooting took place in Middleton released a statement Wednesday night.

Officials with WTS Paradigm said they were "shocked and heartbroken" by the incident that happened in the company's Middleton office.

JUST IN: @WTSParadigm releases a statement about the shooting that happened today in Middleton, saying, “The entire WTS Paradigm team is shocked and heartbroken by the incident that occurred today at our Middleton office.” #news3 pic.twitter.com/G3xs8WXy4C — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 20, 2018

"The entire WTS Paradigm team is shocked and heartbroken by the incident that occurred today at our Middleton office," the statement said. "Our deepest thoughts are with all of our staff and their loved ones."

The statement said they are working with Dane County and Employee Assistance Programs to provide employees with grief counseling.