Snowy roads factor in fatal crash in Milwaukee suburb

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 08:54 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 08:54 PM CST

TOWN OF SAUKVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say snowy roads played a factor in a fatal crash during morning drive time in suburban Milwaukee.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a disabled semi-truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of Interstate 43 in the Town of Saukville when the truck was struck by a Pontiac Vibe around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the Vibe died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The National Weather Service says between 2 and 3.5 inches (5 and 8.9 centimeters) of snow fell in Ozaukee County through 2 p.m. Wednesday.

