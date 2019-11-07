Snowy roads factor in fatal crash in Milwaukee suburb
TOWN OF SAUKVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say snowy roads played a factor in a fatal crash during morning drive time in suburban Milwaukee.
According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a disabled semi-truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of Interstate 43 in the Town of Saukville when the truck was struck by a Pontiac Vibe around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the Vibe died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
The National Weather Service says between 2 and 3.5 inches (5 and 8.9 centimeters) of snow fell in Ozaukee County through 2 p.m. Wednesday.
