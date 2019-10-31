BREAKING NEWS

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

Snowstorm prompts Elkhorn to cancel Halloween trick-or-treating, reschedule

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 11:50 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:53 AM CDT

ELKHORN, Wis. - A city in Walworth County has rescheduled its treat-or-treating hours because of the Halloween snowstorm, officials said. 

The Elkhorn Area Fire Department said trick-or-treating Thursday night was canceled "due to the weather and safety of everyone in the community."

The event is rescheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, officials said. 

 

 

Many other municipalities are going forward with their trick-or-treating hours, including Elkhorn's neighbor to the west, Delavan. The fire department will be at Racine and Eighth streets to assist children who are crossing, Delavan police said. The city's parade will also continue as planned at 6 p.m.

"Please be mindful of the snow covered sidewalks and use caution crossing the streets," police said Thursday. 

 

Find more trick-or-treating times here

 

