Snow forces Wisconsin high schools to cancel games

Posted: Feb 12, 2019 08:34 PM CST

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Not only did many schools cancel classes Tuesday, but they also canceled games.

Stoughton High School and Janesville Craig High School were the few exceptions to this.

They decided to still have their wrestling meet Tuesday night. The other meets in the state got rescheduled for Wednesday.

 

 

“We felt that we were safe with the road conditions,” said Mel Dow, the athletic director for Stoughton High School. “There was a collective agreement between the two different districts.”

Parents weren’t too upset by the decision, especially those in Stoughton who are lifetime fans.

“The roads are slick like usual, but I was excited today because I haven’t been to a meet yet this year,” said Chris Brown, who went to the meet Tuesday to cheer on Stoughton. “I’ve been super busy with work and schooling, and so being in our hometown it was nice this didn’t get canceled.”

Stoughton High School also had a hockey game against Milton High School Tuesday night.
 

