Madison
CREDIT: Portage Fire Department
Digital Producer
PORTAGE, Wis. -- A house and a garage in Portage were heavily damaged Tuesday after smoking materials sparked a fire.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of East Howard Street just after noon for a report of a garage fire. A detached garage was on fire and the rear side of the home was impacted.
Crews knocked down the flames and entered the home to stop the fire from spreading. The fire in the garage was extinguished but not before the building was heavily damaged.
Portage Fire Department officials said careless use of smoking materials appeared to have caused the fire.
