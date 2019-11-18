News

Smoking exit sign prompts evacuation of UW-Madison dorm

By:

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 03:10 PM CST

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:10 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A malfunctioning "Exit" sign triggered the fire alarms inside Witte Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Friday, causing the building to be evacuated, according to fire officials.

Engine Company 3 responded to the residence hall at 9:30 a.m. as students were evacuating. Fire officials said they found an "Exit" sign on the fourth floor that had shorted out and began smoking.

UW-Madison facilities staff members will oversee repairs or replacement of the sign.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration