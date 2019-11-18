Smoking exit sign prompts evacuation of UW-Madison dorm

MADISON, Wis. - A malfunctioning "Exit" sign triggered the fire alarms inside Witte Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Friday, causing the building to be evacuated, according to fire officials.

Engine Company 3 responded to the residence hall at 9:30 a.m. as students were evacuating. Fire officials said they found an "Exit" sign on the fourth floor that had shorted out and began smoking.

UW-Madison facilities staff members will oversee repairs or replacement of the sign.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.