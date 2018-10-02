Smashing Pumpkins to come to Madison

News

MADISON, Wis. - The Sylvee announced Monday that The Smashing Pumpkins will be taking the stage in Madison Nov. 28.

The band is kicking of a winter North American leg of its 30th anniversary and reunion tour at The Sylvee before touring other locations throughout December.

The Smashing Pumpkins plan to release a new album Nov. 16, Billy Corgan's first album with both guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin since 2000, Rolling Stone reported.

In 1990, The Smashing Pumpkins recorded their first album, "Gish," at the former Smart Studios in Madison.

The group has not performed in Madison since a tour in the 1990s.

Tickets for Smashing Pumpkin at The Sylvee go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

