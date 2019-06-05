Smartphone app credited with saving life of Madison College student

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County health officials say a college student is still alive thanks to a smartphone app that connects people trained in CPR with those in need of emergency assistance.

In March, 12 people were notifed through the app PulsePoint that 28-year-old college student Tori Smith at Madison College was experiencing cardiac arrest.

PulsePoint sends push alerts to the phones of people who have downloaded the app and said that they have CPR training.

Madison Fire Capt. Jen Roman, who is also a Madison College emergency medical services instructor, was in the building teaching a class and received the alert from PulsePoint.

Roman gave directions to other people helping while providing updates to dispatch and emergency responders.

Emergency responders said the PulsePoint alert and immediate action from people in the area saved Smith's life.

Dane County health care prodivers including UnityPoint Health-Meriter, UW Health, SSM Health, Dane County EMS and Madison Fire Department are promoting the app and want more CPR-trained people to download it.

