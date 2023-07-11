featured Small wildfire at Devil's Lake State Park caused by fireworks, DNR says Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Small wildfire at Devil's Lake State Park caused by fireworks, DNR says A small wildfire at Devil's Lake State Park on Monday was caused by fireworks, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. Show more Show less 0:15 Small wildfire at Devil's Lake State Park caused by fireworks, DNR says A small wildfire at Devil's Lake State Park on Monday was caused by fireworks, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. 0:15 Photo submitted. A wildfire at Devil's Lake State Park on July 10, 2023. Photo submitted. A wildfire at Devil's Lake State Park on July 10, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARABOO, Wis. -- A small wildfire at Devil's Lake State Park on Monday was caused by fireworks, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.The Devil's Rail Fire burned roughly three-quarters of an acre of land on a steep slope in the park. Firefighters were quickly able to put out the fire before it spread, the DNR said.Sauk County is under a high fire danger risk due to warm, dry conditions.The smaller fire happened the same day as a larger fire burned roughly 800 acres of land near Coloma in Waushara County. That fire, officials said Tuesday morning, was caused by an earlier debris burn.Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Devil's Lake State Park Devil's Lake Fireworks Wisconsin Department Of Natural Resources Fire Wildfire Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Iowa County Sheriff's Office investigating after two men found dead in Dodgeville Fort Atkinson woman dies after motorcycle crash outside New Glarus Brewing Co. Wildfire burning near Coloma in central Wisconsin 99% contained, DNR says Columbia County supervisor facing Tuesday recall vote says solar farm concerns behind effort Person burning debris started central Wisconsin wildfire, could be held liable for costs, DNR says Latest News Madison Public Library Foundation celebrates 30th anniversary Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison's north side suffers 'significant' injuries, police say Dropped gun leads arrest of trespasser at downtown Madison apartment Bravo's 'Top Chef' to shoot Season 21 in Madison, Milwaukee Summerfest announces 2024 dates, celebrates 40% increase in attendance More News