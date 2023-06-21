WAUNAKEE, Wis. -- A small plane crashed in a neighborhood in Waunakee Wednesday afternoon, leaving the two people aboard with minor injuries, officials said.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kingston Way and Knightsbridge Road.
Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman said the plane experienced engine trouble shortly after taking off from the nearby Waunakee Airport and landed on Knightsbridge Road. When it landed, the plane hit two vehicles, at least one of which was unoccupied.
Both people on the plane were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, but no one was seriously hurt.
"Any time you have an airplane trying to make a landing on a public street and there's no serious injuries -- certainly there's some serious property damage to the plane and the van... but ultimately I would say this was a pretty miraculous incident that it's not worse," Kreitzman said.
Kreitzman said local officials have reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration to see if that agency plans to investigate the crash.
Chelsea Baye told News 3 Now she had just gotten back to her home nearby when she heard the sound of an airplane close to her. The plane, she said, nearly hit her van before hitting two other vehicles.
After it landed, she and a neighbor rushed over to the occupants to help them until first responders arrived.
Another neighborhood resident, Whitney Thomas, said she heard a loud bang and looked up to see the plane in the street. Thomas' vehicle was one of the two that were hit.
