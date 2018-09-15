News

Slow no wake order canceled for Swan Lake

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

A slow no wake order that had been in effect for Swan Lake has been canceled, Columbia County officials announced Saturday.

The lifting of the order is effective immediately, according to a news release. 

