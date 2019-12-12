Officials say slow down: Slick roads, crash reported in Iowa County
DODGEVILLE, Wis. - Icy roads are being reported in Iowa County Thursday afternoon and officials urged drivers to slow down.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday just after noon that the communications center had received "several calls about slick roads."
A crash was reported on west Highway 18/151 at exit 52 at about 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office posted on Facebook to warn people in the area to "be aware of changing road conditions and reduce your speed."
Officials said the salt trucks are out in the county Thursday afternoon.
Icy overpasses and bridges have also been reported in Dane County, including a crash on the High Point Road bridge on the city's west side.
Patrol officers reporting icy conditions on some roadways,— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) December 12, 2019
particularly bridges and overpasses. Please be cautious. Head-on crash on High
Point Rd. over West Beltline Highway. Serious injuries reported. Another crash
currently being worked on Stoughton Rd.
