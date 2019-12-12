BREAKING NEWS

Crash reported on icy bridge, drivers asked to avoid part of High Point Road, firefighters say

LIVE: House Judiciary Committee considers H.Res. 755, Articles of Impeachment

Officials say slow down: Slick roads, crash reported in Iowa County

By:

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 01:31 PM CST

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 01:41 PM CST

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - Icy roads are being reported in Iowa County Thursday afternoon and officials urged drivers to slow down. 

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said Thursday just after noon that the communications center had received "several calls about slick roads."

A crash was reported on west Highway 18/151 at exit 52 at about 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said. 

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook to warn people in the area to "be aware of changing road conditions and reduce your speed."

Officials said the salt trucks are out in the county Thursday afternoon. 

 

 

Icy overpasses and bridges have also been reported in Dane County, including a crash on the High Point Road bridge on the city's west side. 

 

 

