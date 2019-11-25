Slippery road contributes to single-vehicle rollover crash

FAYETTE, Wis. - A Lafayette County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday after the driver lost control of his vehicle due to slippery roads, according to a news release.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Darlington, was driving southbound on County Highway F when he failed to negotiate a curve, police said. His vehicle crossed the road, entered a ditch, hit an embankment, turned over and came to a stop on its top, the release said.

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His car was severely damaged and was towed from the scene.

The Darlington Fire Department, Green County EMS and the Darlington Police Department assisted at the scene.

