Slain Milwaukee officer laid to rest Wednesday
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Thousands of people are expected to come together to honor the life of a Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty.
A memorial service for Michael Michalski will be held Wednesday afternoon at the Assembly of God church in suburban Oak Creek. Following the church service, dozens of law enforcement agencies are expected to escort Michalski's body from the church, past Milwaukee police headquarters and then to Wisconsin Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest.
Park crews have placed large U.S. flags around the grounds ahead of the interment. The 52-year-old officer was shot and killed by a suspect as police tried to make an arrest a week ago.
