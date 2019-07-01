Six adults, two children displaced by duplex fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Extra firefighters were needed to help with a duplex fire Saturday in Janesville because of this weekend’s heat and humidity.

The duplex was located in the 300 block of North Chatham Street, said Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the building. Extra firefighters from Janesville and the Footville Fire Department were called in to help because of the heat, Bomkamp said.

The Red Cross is helping the six adults and two children displaced by the fire.

Janesville multi-family home fire: our volunteers helped 10 people in need -- 7 in one unit, 3 in another -- after they were displaced by a fire early this morning on Chatham St. Assistance included comfort, aid for temporary lodging/immediate needs & access to health resources. — Red Cross - Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) June 30, 2019

Investigators believe an overloaded electrical circuit likely caused the fire, Bomkamp said.

Around $40,000 in damage was done.

No injuries were reported.

