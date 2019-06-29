Singer Lizzo calls Summerfest security guard racist, says he attacked her crew

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest staff are looking into accusations made by one of its headliners, concerning a security guard at the music festival.

Singer Lizzo accused a Summerfest security guard of using “hurtful language” while “tackling and dragging her team off festival grounds." She posted about the incident on Twitter, also saying the security guard “slapped and manhandled” her hairstylist and stylist.

DID ANYBODY GET FOOTAGE OF THE SECURITY GUARD THAT TACKLED AND ATTACKED MY TEAM @SUMMERFEST ?!



THEY SLAPPED AND MANHANDLED MY HAIR STYLIST AND STYLIST AND IM OUT FOR BLOOD — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Lizzo was the headliner at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse Stage and had more than 10,000 at her concert last.

Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. 🤘🏾xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019

Summerfest organizers responded by saying racism is not tolerated in any form and a thorough investigation will be launched into the incident.

1/2 Lizzo gave an incredible performance which she now feels is tarnished by events which occurred during the performance. We do not tolerate racism in any form. We will conduct a thorough investigation. — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 28, 2019

2/2 We have an experienced crowd management staff who strive to protect performers & fans. While there may be challenges during a performance, we expect those challenges to be handled professionally & respectfully. If those standards were not met, we will take appropriate action. — Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 28, 2019

Summerfest promotes itself as the "World's Largest Music Festival" and is held in Milwaukee every June and July. You can find out more about the acts performing at this year's Summerfest here.

