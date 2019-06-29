News

Singer Lizzo calls Summerfest security guard racist, says he attacked her crew

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest staff are looking into accusations made by one of its headliners, concerning a security guard at the music festival.

Singer Lizzo accused a Summerfest security guard of using “hurtful language” while “tackling and dragging her team off festival grounds." She posted about the incident on Twitter, also saying the security guard “slapped and manhandled” her hairstylist and stylist.

Lizzo was the headliner at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse Stage and had more than 10,000 at her concert last.

Summerfest organizers responded by saying racism is not tolerated in any form and a thorough investigation will be launched into the incident. 

Summerfest promotes itself as the "World's Largest Music Festival" and is held in Milwaukee every June and July. You can find out more about the acts performing at this year's Summerfest here.

 

