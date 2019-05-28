Silver Alert: Missing 91-year-old man from Menomonee Falls was driving to Waukesha

Wisconsin Department of Justice

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 91-year-old man from Menomonee Falls went missing while driving to Waukesha, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Edward J. Kolinski has been missing since 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said he was following his wife's car, but they were separated during the drive. Kolinski hasn't been seen since.

He was driving a dark blue 2015 Kia Optima with Wisconsin plate 634-BZS. Kolinski is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 152 pounds. He lives in Menomonee Falls.

Anyone with information about Kolinski's location is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

Silver Alerts are issued for missing individuals who are believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

