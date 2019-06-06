Missing 86-year-old man found safe after leaving home in Ford Explorer

Wisconsin Department of Justice

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been cancelled for an 86-year-old man missing out of Oshkosh.

The Silver Alert for Dennis F. Kinderman was canceled at 12:15 a.m. Thursday. He left his home on Mt. Vernon Street in a car at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, but has since been located safe.

Kinderman is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and 205 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes. When he left, he was wearing a red plaid shirt with a white undershirt, blue jeans and suspenders. His car is described as a 1995 blue Ford Explorer. It has license plate WI, 364615, according to the alert.

Silver Alerts are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice for missing individuals believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

