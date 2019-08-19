Silver Alert issued for woman missing after crashing vehicle in Washington County

TOWN OF POLK, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing after a car crash in the town of Polk.

Police are looking for 63-year-old Kathleen Thomson. Police said Thomson crashed into a utility pole on County Highway C at Mayfield Road in the town of Polk around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Thomson has significant health issues that greatly limit her movement, according to the Silver Alert. She typically walks with a walker which was left at her home. Thomson also recently suffered a stroke which has limited her ability to community, according to the alert.

Thompson is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She has shoulder-length, curly gray hair.

Thomson is believed to be wearing a black blouse, light blue Bermuda shorts and black Sketcher tennis shoes. She has blue eyes and often wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 262-335-4420.

