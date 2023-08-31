Kristin Gnatowski

GREENFIELD, Wis. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday morning in Greenfield.

Kristin Gnatowski was last seen around 5 a.m. at a home on South Greenbrook Terrace in Greenfield. Officials said she left the home in her ex-husband's car. She does not have her phone or purse.