Madison
Digital Producer
GREENFIELD, Wis. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 73-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday morning in Greenfield.
Kristin Gnatowski was last seen around 5 a.m. at a home on South Greenbrook Terrace in Greenfield. Officials said she left the home in her ex-husband's car. She does not have her phone or purse.
Gnatowski is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.
She's driving a white 2009 Subaru with Wisconsin license plate 420-NKB.
Anyone who sees her should call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
