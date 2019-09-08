West Allis man found safe after Silver Alert

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - UPDATE: Authorities report Haines has been found safe, and are not releasing any additional information at this time.

ORIGINAL: The Wisconsin Department of Justice is looking for a missing West Allis man.

John Haines, 92, was last seen visiting a relative at West Allis Memorial Hospital at 6:25 p.m. Saturday. He didn't return home.

Haines is described as 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 110 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. Haines was last seen wearing a black Army Air Corps hat, dark colored windbreaker jacket that says "Every Day is Victory" on it. He wears eyeglasses.

Haines was driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with a Wisconsin license plate 368-HMY. It has a "Served in WWII" bumper sticker.

Anyone who sees Haines is asked to call police.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.