Silver Alert canceled after missing Winnebago County man found safe

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 04:35 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:34 PM CDT

NEENAH, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a 79-year-old man was found safe Thursday night.

Richard J. Tierney, 79, originally went missing in Neenah at 11:15 a.m.

Tierney had a similar incident in 2016, when he was found in Kentucky. 

