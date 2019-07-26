Silver Alert canceled after missing Winnebago County man found safe
NEENAH, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a 79-year-old man was found safe Thursday night.
Richard J. Tierney, 79, originally went missing in Neenah at 11:15 a.m.
Tierney had a similar incident in 2016, when he was found in Kentucky.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Economist: New Trump aid to farmers may be paid more fairly
- 16-year-old boy, girl arrested for involvement in attempted first-degree intentional homicide
- Death investigation underway for missing Wisconsin brothers, Missouri man faces charges
- Sunflower Days sparks controversy over admittance fee
- Republicans seek to alter Wisconsin student fee voting rules
- DNR to take public input on new ATV forest routes