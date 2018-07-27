Couple found after Silver Alert said they were lost without cell phones

HUDSON, Wis. - Officials have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing couple considered vulnerable by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, according to a news release.

Officials said Steve and Kay Chantelois were found safe around 3:50 p.m. Friday.

They had left their home in Jackson to travel to Polk County and visit relatives Thursday. At about 7:30 p.m., Steve called his family to ask for additional directions from Hudson, which is about 45 minutes south of their destination in Polk County.

The Chanteloises did not arrive at their destination and haven't returned home.

Family members believe Steve was driving, but he suffers from memory impairment.