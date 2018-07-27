Couple found after Silver Alert said they were lost without cell phones
HUDSON, Wis. - Officials have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing couple considered vulnerable by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, according to a news release.
Officials said Steve and Kay Chantelois were found safe around 3:50 p.m. Friday.
They had left their home in Jackson to travel to Polk County and visit relatives Thursday. At about 7:30 p.m., Steve called his family to ask for additional directions from Hudson, which is about 45 minutes south of their destination in Polk County.
The Chanteloises did not arrive at their destination and haven't returned home.
Family members believe Steve was driving, but he suffers from memory impairment.
Previous Story
Wisconsin prepares for mining projects after law change
Next Story
Sauk County Sheriff: Online romance scams on the rise
Local And Regional News
- 'Pay what you can' restaurant set to open in Madison
- Vehicle containing 1-year-old child involved in car chase across state lines
- Golf course burglary under investigation
- 'Loving and hardworking' Whitewater Police Department K-9 officer died Friday
- Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?
- Video shows blast from deadly Sun Prairie explosion