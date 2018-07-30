News

Silver Alert issued for missing Racine woman driving 1987 bronze Cadillac sedan

Posted: July 30, 2018 06:31 PM CDT

Updated: July 30, 2018 06:32 PM CDT

RACINE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Racine woman. 

Linda M. Hopkins, 64, was last seen leaving her home in the 1400 block of Isabelle Avenue.

She was driving a 1987 yellow or bronze Cadillac sedan that is in good condition. The license plate is 501-ZFY. 

 

 

Hopkins is described as being a homebody, but people close to her say she  may be having suicidal thoughts and recently made statements that she might harm a family member. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration