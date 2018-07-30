Silver Alert issued for missing Racine woman driving 1987 bronze Cadillac sedan

Wisconsin Department of Justice

RACINE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Racine woman.

Linda M. Hopkins, 64, was last seen leaving her home in the 1400 block of Isabelle Avenue.

She was driving a 1987 yellow or bronze Cadillac sedan that is in good condition. The license plate is 501-ZFY.

Hopkins is described as being a homebody, but people close to her say she may be having suicidal thoughts and recently made statements that she might harm a family member.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.