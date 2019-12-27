Missing Poynette man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 06:46 PM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 10:26 PM CST

POYNETTE, Wis. - The Silver Alert for a missing Poynette man has been canceled after he was found safe Thursday night.

According to a message from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, neighbors said they saw Kenneth R. Nelson, 68, leaving his apartment complex at 202 Hillside Terrace at around 6:30 p.m. Authorities said he never returned home and left his cellphone at his apartment. 

Officials said that, while he did have a medical pendant, the batteries died and they were unable to ping his phone or contact him through the pendant.

Nelson was found at about 10:20 p.m.

 

 

