Missing Poynette man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
POYNETTE, Wis. - The Silver Alert for a missing Poynette man has been canceled after he was found safe Thursday night.
According to a message from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, neighbors said they saw Kenneth R. Nelson, 68, leaving his apartment complex at 202 Hillside Terrace at around 6:30 p.m. Authorities said he never returned home and left his cellphone at his apartment.
Officials said that, while he did have a medical pendant, the batteries died and they were unable to ping his phone or contact him through the pendant.
Nelson was found at about 10:20 p.m.
